$25,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-337-9339
2016 Kia Sedona
8 PASSENGER B-TOOTH B-CAMERA H-SEAT SAFETY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8745911
- Stock #: 3916
- VIN: KNDMB5C12G6096010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 89,426 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 5DR 8 PASSENGERS FAMILY VAN 3RD ROW STOW AWAY NO ACCIDNENT
WILL INSTALL 4 NEW TIRES + BRAKES WITH SALE
POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS , CRUIZ CONTROL , A/C, HEATED SEATS ,BLUE TOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BACK UP SENSOR,ALLOY RIMS
SAFETY INCLUDED
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON HEATED GREY INTERIOR
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dceq1nR9uMynIE1wQhoq6W3atwmYW3sK
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.