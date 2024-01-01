Menu
2016 Land Rover Discovery

83,856 KM

Details Features

$24,007

+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE Luxury

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE Luxury

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$24,007

+ taxes & licensing

83,856KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALCT2BG9GH557035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3N016A
  • Mileage 83,856 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$24,007

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2016 Land Rover Discovery