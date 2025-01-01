$13,790+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport
4WD 4dr HSE
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$13,790
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,666 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover adventure with the 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE. Engineered for the modern explorer, this luxury SUV blends versatility with refined comfort. Equipped with advanced off-road capabilities and a powerful turbocharged engine, the Discovery Sport HSE ensures a thrilling driving experience in any terrain. Step into spacious elegance with premium leather seats, state-of-the-art infotainment, and innovative safety features. Whether navigating city streets or venturing off-road, the Discovery Sport HSE delivers unmatched performance and style.
Contact us today to schedule your test drive and experience the pinnacle of British craftsmanship.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Twin Oaks Auto
+ taxes & licensing
