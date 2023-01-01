Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

116,500 KM

Details Description Features

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

MMS Motors

905-844-8667

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

4WD 4dr SC SWB

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

4WD 4dr SC SWB

Location

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-844-8667

Advertised Unfit

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

116,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10528104
  • VIN: SALGS2EF3GA286487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | 

 

Welcome to MMS MOTORS , we are proud to announce being a trusted member of OMVIC. Our goal is to provide you the best customer service in the industry competing our prices with the market by adding low margins on our prices. This means that you are getting a fair and competitive price for your next car purchase Our sales representatives are professionally trained and committed to making your purchase experiences extremely easy, ensuring that you make an informed and confident decision that is right for you. Thank you for considering choosing our dealership for your automotive needs. We look forward to the opportunity to earn your trust and business.

 

2016 Range Rover SC SWB!

 

-Blind Spot Monitor

-Navigation

-Sunroof

-Rear-View Camera

-Heated Seats

-Heated Steering Wheel

    AND MUCH MORE!

 

 WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-3

***647 966 8667***

***905 844 8667***

***Lubrico warranty available ***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

$ 41,888+ HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE

$ 42,888+ HST and licensing - CASH PRICE

This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $795 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at www.mmsmotors.ca

Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
