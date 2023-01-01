Menu
2016 Lincoln MKX

93,006 KM

Details Features

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2016 Lincoln MKX

2016 Lincoln MKX

2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

93,006KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10341429
  • Stock #: D3X040A
  • VIN: 2LMTJ8LPXGBL28102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # D3X040A
  • Mileage 93,006 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

