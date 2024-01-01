Menu
2016 Lincoln MKX

194,712 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKX

11910287

2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve

Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,712KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMTJ8LR9GBL67555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6353Z
  • Mileage 194,712 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2016 Lincoln MKX