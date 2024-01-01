$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKX
2016 Lincoln MKX
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
194,712KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMTJ8LR9GBL67555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P6353Z
- Mileage 194,712 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
