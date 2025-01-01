Menu
<p data-start=93 data-end=424><strong data-start=93 data-end=140>2016 Mazda CX-3 GT – Low KMs, Fully Loaded!</strong><br data-start=140 data-end=143 />Experience sporty performance, stylish design, and premium comfort in this <strong data-start=218 data-end=240>2016 Mazda CX-3 GT</strong> with <strong data-start=246 data-end=264>low kilometers</strong> and exceptional condition. Perfect for city driving or weekend adventures, this top-trim GT model delivers efficiency, technology, and luxury in one package.</p><p data-start=426 data-end=445><strong data-start=426 data-end=443>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=446 data-end=1521><li data-start=446 data-end=590><p data-start=448 data-end=590><strong data-start=448 data-end=485>2.0L SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine</strong> – smooth, responsive performance with great fuel economy (approx. 8.2L/100km city, 6.9L/100km highway)</p></li><li data-start=591 data-end=645><p data-start=593 data-end=645><strong data-start=593 data-end=643>6-speed automatic transmission with Sport mode</strong></p></li><li data-start=646 data-end=708><p data-start=648 data-end=708><strong data-start=648 data-end=673>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> for confident year-round driving</p></li><li data-start=709 data-end=773><p data-start=711 data-end=773><strong data-start=711 data-end=743>Leather & Lux Suede interior</strong> – premium comfort and style</p></li><li data-start=774 data-end=823><p data-start=776 data-end=823><strong data-start=776 data-end=798>Heated front seats</strong> for cozy winter drives</p></li><li data-start=824 data-end=872><p data-start=826 data-end=872><strong data-start=826 data-end=843>Power sunroof</strong> for fresh air and sunlight</p></li><li data-start=873 data-end=930><p data-start=875 data-end=930><strong data-start=875 data-end=904>Bose premium audio system</strong> for crystal-clear sound</p></li><li data-start=931 data-end=1001><p data-start=933 data-end=1001><strong data-start=933 data-end=963>7-inch touchscreen display</strong> with <strong data-start=969 data-end=999>built-in navigation system</strong></p></li><li data-start=1002 data-end=1071><p data-start=1004 data-end=1071><strong data-start=1004 data-end=1030>Heads-up display (HUD)</strong> – keeps key info in your line of sight</p></li><li data-start=1072 data-end=1137><p data-start=1074 data-end=1137><strong data-start=1074 data-end=1100>Bluetooth connectivity</strong> for hands-free calls and streaming</p></li><li data-start=1138 data-end=1188><p data-start=1140 data-end=1188><strong data-start=1140 data-end=1186>Advanced keyless entry & push-button start</strong></p></li><li data-start=1189 data-end=1248><p data-start=1191 data-end=1248><strong data-start=1191 data-end=1220>Automatic climate control</strong> for perfect cabin comfort</p></li><li data-start=1249 data-end=1309><p data-start=1251 data-end=1309><strong data-start=1251 data-end=1283>LED headlights & tail lights</strong> with signature lighting</p></li><li data-start=1310 data-end=1356><p data-start=1312 data-end=1356><strong data-start=1312 data-end=1336>18-inch alloy wheels</strong> for a sporty look</p></li><li data-start=1357 data-end=1411><p data-start=1359 data-end=1411><strong data-start=1359 data-end=1378>Rearview camera</strong> for easy parking and reversing</p></li><li data-start=1412 data-end=1462><p data-start=1414 data-end=1462><strong data-start=1414 data-end=1432>Cruise control</strong> for relaxed highway driving</p></li><li data-start=1463 data-end=1521><p data-start=1465 data-end=1521><strong data-start=1465 data-end=1493>Split-folding rear seats</strong> for versatile cargo space</p></li></ul><p data-start=1523 data-end=1770>This Mazda CX-3 GT combines sporty handling, upscale features, and fuel efficiency in one sleek crossover. With low kilometers, navigation, heads-up display, and Mazda’s reputation for reliability, it’s ready to hit the road for many more years.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

