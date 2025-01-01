$17,990+ taxes & licensing
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
$17,990
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,430 KM
2016 Mazda CX-3 GT – Low KMs, Fully Loaded!
Experience sporty performance, stylish design, and premium comfort in this 2016 Mazda CX-3 GT with low kilometers and exceptional condition. Perfect for city driving or weekend adventures, this top-trim GT model delivers efficiency, technology, and luxury in one package.
Key Features:
2.0L SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine – smooth, responsive performance with great fuel economy (approx. 8.2L/100km city, 6.9L/100km highway)
6-speed automatic transmission with Sport mode
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for confident year-round driving
Leather & Lux Suede interior – premium comfort and style
Heated front seats for cozy winter drives
Power sunroof for fresh air and sunlight
Bose premium audio system for crystal-clear sound
7-inch touchscreen display with built-in navigation system
Heads-up display (HUD) – keeps key info in your line of sight
Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and streaming
Advanced keyless entry & push-button start
Automatic climate control for perfect cabin comfort
LED headlights & tail lights with signature lighting
18-inch alloy wheels for a sporty look
Rearview camera for easy parking and reversing
Cruise control for relaxed highway driving
Split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space
This Mazda CX-3 GT combines sporty handling, upscale features, and fuel efficiency in one sleek crossover. With low kilometers, navigation, heads-up display, and Mazda’s reputation for reliability, it’s ready to hit the road for many more years.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
905-339-3330