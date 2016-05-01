Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-ansi-language: EN;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>AUTO,5DR SUV, AWD,GRAND TOURING<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>GT, LEATHER ,SUNROOF, NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT, NO ACCIDENT, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, AC,CAMERA, PUSH START,</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>LEAN CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;> JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2016 Mazda CX-5

166,281 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016.5 AWD Auto Grand Touring NAVIG. NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016.5 AWD Auto Grand Touring NAVIG. NO ACCIDENT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1726785602
  2. 1726785602
  3. 1726785602
  4. 1726785602
  5. 1726785603
  6. 1726785602
  7. 1726785602
  8. 1726785602
  9. 1726785602
  10. 1726785602
  11. 1726785603
  12. 1726785602
  13. 1726785602
  14. 1726785602
  15. 1726785603
  16. 1726785602
  17. 1726785602
  18. 1726785602
  19. 1726785602
  20. 1726785602
  21. 1726785603
  22. 1726785602
  23. 1726785603
  24. 1726785602
  25. 1726785602
  26. 1726785602
  27. 1726785602
  28. 1726785602
  29. 1726785602
  30. 1726785603
  31. 1726785602
  32. 1726785603
  33. 1726785603
  34. 1726785602
  35. 1726785602
  36. 1726785602
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,281KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4DY2G0821555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,281 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,5DR SUV, AWD,GRAND TOURING  GT, LEATHER ,SUNROOF, NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT, NO ACCIDENT, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, AC,CAMERA, PUSH START,

LEAN CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2018 Nissan Altima AUTO NO ACCIDENT CAMERA REMOTE START BLUETOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Nissan Altima AUTO NO ACCIDENT CAMERA REMOTE START BLUETOOTH 114,315 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE AUTO NO ACCIDENT BLETOOTH CAMERA LANE KEEP for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE AUTO NO ACCIDENT BLETOOTH CAMERA LANE KEEP 117,152 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH CAMERA REMOTE START for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH CAMERA REMOTE START 152,957 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5