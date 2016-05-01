$15,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
2016.5 AWD Auto Grand Touring NAVIG. NO ACCIDENT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,281 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,5DR SUV, AWD,GRAND TOURING GT, LEATHER ,SUNROOF, NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT, NO ACCIDENT, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, AC,CAMERA, PUSH START,
LEAN CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
