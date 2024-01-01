$13,777+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
AUTO AWD NAVIGATION HEATED SEAT BLINDSPOT B-CAM
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,353 KM
Vehicle Description
SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, AWD, SUV, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLINDSPOT, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRROES, CRUIZE CONTROL, BLUE TOOTH, ICE COLD A/C , HEATED SEATS, PUSH START, ALLOY RIMS
BLIND SPOT ALERT,
CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
905-337-9339