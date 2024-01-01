Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Mazda CX-5 GX, available at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek gray crossover boasts a comfortable black interior, a peppy 4-cylinder engine, and the convenience of an automatic transmission. With 117,100km on the odometer, this CX-5 has plenty of life left in it.</p><p>Enjoy the smooth ride and comfortable seating thanks to the front-wheel drive system and spacious bucket seats. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, keep your hands warm with heated mirrors, and navigate with ease using the tilt steering wheel and cruise control. This Mazda CX-5 is packed with features that make every drive enjoyable, from the convenience of power locks, windows, and mirrors to the peace of mind provided by anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>Here are five features that make this CX-5 a stand-out choice:</p><ol><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected and hands-free on the road with Bluetooth for calls and music streaming.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility on chilly mornings with the convenience of heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Tilt Steering Wheel:</strong> Customize your driving position for ultimate comfort and control.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax on long drives with the ease of cruise control.</li><li><strong>Multiple Airbags:</strong> Stay safe and secure with driver, passenger, and side airbags for added protection.</li></ol><p>Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see this fantastic 2016 Mazda CX-5 GX in person.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p><em> </em></p>

2016 Mazda CX-5

117,100 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX

Watch This Vehicle
11996499

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1733591129
  2. 1733591136
  3. 1733591145
  4. 1733591153
  5. 1733591163
  6. 1733591172
  7. 1733591181
  8. 1733591189
  9. 1733591198
  10. 1733591207
  11. 1733591218
  12. 1733591227
  13. 1733591237
  14. 1733591245
  15. 1733591269
  16. 1733591278
  17. 1733591287
  18. 1733591304
  19. 1733591317
  20. 1733591327
  21. 1733591338
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE2BY1G0834417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Mazda CX-5 GX, available at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek gray crossover boasts a comfortable black interior, a peppy 4-cylinder engine, and the convenience of an automatic transmission. With 117,100km on the odometer, this CX-5 has plenty of life left in it.

Enjoy the smooth ride and comfortable seating thanks to the front-wheel drive system and spacious bucket seats. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, keep your hands warm with heated mirrors, and navigate with ease using the tilt steering wheel and cruise control. This Mazda CX-5 is packed with features that make every drive enjoyable, from the convenience of power locks, windows, and mirrors to the peace of mind provided by anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.

Here are five features that make this CX-5 a stand-out choice:

  1. Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free on the road with Bluetooth for calls and music streaming.
  2. Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility on chilly mornings with the convenience of heated side mirrors.
  3. Tilt Steering Wheel: Customize your driving position for ultimate comfort and control.
  4. Cruise Control: Relax on long drives with the ease of cruise control.
  5. Multiple Airbags: Stay safe and secure with driver, passenger, and side airbags for added protection.

Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see this fantastic 2016 Mazda CX-5 GX in person.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX 117,100 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 96,000 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf TRENDLINE for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf TRENDLINE 154,500 KM $11,888 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5