Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Mazda CX-5 GX, available at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek gray crossover boasts a comfortable black interior, a peppy 4-cylinder engine, and the convenience of an automatic transmission. With 117,100km on the odometer, this CX-5 has plenty of life left in it.
Enjoy the smooth ride and comfortable seating thanks to the front-wheel drive system and spacious bucket seats. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, keep your hands warm with heated mirrors, and navigate with ease using the tilt steering wheel and cruise control. This Mazda CX-5 is packed with features that make every drive enjoyable, from the convenience of power locks, windows, and mirrors to the peace of mind provided by anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Here are five features that make this CX-5 a stand-out choice:
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free on the road with Bluetooth for calls and music streaming.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility on chilly mornings with the convenience of heated side mirrors.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Customize your driving position for ultimate comfort and control.
- Cruise Control: Relax on long drives with the ease of cruise control.
- Multiple Airbags: Stay safe and secure with driver, passenger, and side airbags for added protection.
Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see this fantastic 2016 Mazda CX-5 GX in person.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
