2016 Mazda CX-5

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>SOME CONDITIONS APPLY </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO GS, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, SAFETY, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, ALLOY RIMS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN CARFAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ALL NEW BREAKS (PADS+ROTORS) INSTALLED ON THE DAY OF LISTING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////</span></p>

2016 Mazda CX-5

145,450 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-5

AWD NO ACCIDENT NAVI BLINDSPOT SAFETY SUNROOF B-T

Watch This Vehicle
13162414

2016 Mazda CX-5

AWD NO ACCIDENT NAVI BLINDSPOT SAFETY SUNROOF B-T

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1762615765753
  2. 1762615766352
  3. 1762615766780
  4. 1762615767249
  5. 1762615767710
  6. 1762615768159
  7. 1762615768564
  8. 1762615768997
  9. 1762615769430
  10. 1762615769907
  11. 1762615770304
  12. 1762615770717
  13. 1762615771131
  14. 1762615771533
  15. 1762615771950
  16. 1762615772358
  17. 1762615772804
  18. 1762615773228
  19. 1762615773669
  20. 1762615774085
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4CY5G0666906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3966
  • Mileage 145,450 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO GS, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, SAFETY, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, ALLOY RIMS

 

SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CARFAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

ALL NEW BREAKS (PADS+ROTORS) INSTALLED ON THE DAY OF LISTING

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD NO ACCIDENT NAVI BLINDSPOT SAFETY SUNROOF B-T for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD NO ACCIDENT NAVI BLINDSPOT SAFETY SUNROOF B-T 145,450 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Kicks AUTO SV BLIND SPOT NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER LOW KM for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Nissan Kicks AUTO SV BLIND SPOT NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER LOW KM 39,867 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Accent AUTO GL NO ACCIDENT SAFETY CERTIFED CAMERA B-TOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Hyundai Accent AUTO GL NO ACCIDENT SAFETY CERTIFED CAMERA B-TOOTH 155,582 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2016 Mazda CX-5