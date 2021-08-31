Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

98,239 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
GX/CAMERA /SAFETY AND WARRANTY /REMOTE STARTER

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

98,239KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8009985
  • Stock #: NEW ARRIVAL
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U79GM294044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,239 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***

We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers

