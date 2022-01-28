Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

128,127 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 8267787
  2. 8267787
  3. 8267787
  4. 8267787
  5. 8267787
  6. 8267787
  7. 8267787
  8. 8267787
  9. 8267787
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8267787
  • Stock #: P6222X
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U77GM323492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2020 Kia Sedona LX+ ...
 75,027 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST Qua...
 134,091 KM
$20,800 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey S...
 238,834 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory