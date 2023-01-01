Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

99,572 KM

Details Features

$15,778

+ tax & licensing
$15,778

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

GS

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

99,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9896351
  • Stock #: 3T273X
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V70GM300926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3T273X
  • Mileage 99,572 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

