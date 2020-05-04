2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
AUTO AWD 4 MATIC ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT CLAEN CARFAX REPORT LOADED WITH NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED BLACK LEATHER SEATS BLUE TOOTH AMG ALLOY RIMS
all-wheel drive loaded. heated interior, Bluetooth connectivity, power adjustable seats, comfort seat, climate control, premium audio, heated outside mirrors, all the power options: Power locks, power windows, power seat, power mirrors, power steering, power brakes, anti-lock brakes, traction control, cruise control, dual airbags, side impact airbags and more. CLEAN IN/OUT
NICE COMBINATION BLACK EXTERIOR ON leather BLACK HEATED INTERIOR
=====================================
FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
Due To Covid-19 we are accepting customers only BY APPOINTMENT STARING May 4 2020 till further notice,
Also will Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Rosa Auto, We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including free oil change free of charge
And we will offer 6 months limited superior warranty of $1000 from Lubrico or 6000km with $100 deductible this is free of charge and you can extend your warranty up to 4 years
a virtual video tour can be scheduled among your request that will be live and you can see/hear the car in our lot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2