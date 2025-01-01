Menu
This Beautiful 2016 Mercedes Benz CLA 45 Features: Navigatiom, Rearview Camera, Sunroof, Active Blindspot Assist, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, AMG Performance Exhaust, Harman Kardon Sound System,  Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags,Forward Collision Mitigation, Collision Mitigation-Front, Driver Monitoring-Alert,Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags,C urtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor,Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag,Baby, Smart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks, Tinted Glass,Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Front License Plate Bracket, Lip Spoiler,Grille w/Metal-Look Bar,Trunk Rear Cargo Access,Rear Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights,Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off,LED Brakelights, 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function,Transmission: AMG Speedshift 7-Speed Double Clutch,Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler,Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

115,705 KM

Details Description Features

$23,890

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

AMG CLA 45 NAVI|BACKUP|SUNROOF

12726777

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

AMG CLA 45 NAVI|BACKUP|SUNROOF

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,705KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDSJ5CB1GN386964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,705 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2016 Mercedes Benz CLA 45 Features: Navigatiom, Rearview Camera, Sunroof, Active Blindspot Assist, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, AMG Performance Exhaust, Harman Kardon Sound System,  Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags,Forward Collision Mitigation, Collision Mitigation-Front, Driver Monitoring-Alert,Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags,C urtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor,Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag,Baby, Smart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks, Tinted Glass,Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Front License Plate Bracket, Lip Spoiler,Grille w/Metal-Look Bar,Trunk Rear Cargo Access,Rear Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights,Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off,LED Brakelights, 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function,Transmission: AMG Speedshift 7-Speed Double Clutch,Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler,Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

 

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

 

 

 

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
$23,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class