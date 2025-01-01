$23,890+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
AMG CLA 45 NAVI|BACKUP|SUNROOF
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
$23,890
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,705 KM
Vehicle Description
This Beautiful 2016 Mercedes Benz CLA 45 Features: Navigatiom, Rearview Camera, Sunroof, Active Blindspot Assist, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, AMG Performance Exhaust, Harman Kardon Sound System, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags,Forward Collision Mitigation, Collision Mitigation-Front, Driver Monitoring-Alert,Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags,C urtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor,Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag,Baby, Smart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks, Tinted Glass,Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Front License Plate Bracket, Lip Spoiler,Grille w/Metal-Look Bar,Trunk Rear Cargo Access,Rear Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights,Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off,LED Brakelights, 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function,Transmission: AMG Speedshift 7-Speed Double Clutch,Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler,Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.
A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs.
Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.
📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
905-334-3596