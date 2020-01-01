Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC | NAVI | B/U CAM | PANO ROOF

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC | NAVI | B/U CAM | PANO ROOF

Car Nation Canada

1450 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X6

905-847-3822

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

  89,949KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4470486
  Stock #: P12972
  VIN: WDDSJ4GB9GN354137
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4MATIC comes equipped with all the desired options such as all wheel drive, backup camera, bluetooth telephony, bluetooth audio, navigation, leather, heated seats and so much more. Purchase with complete peace of mind from Oakville Used Car Superstore Proud member of CarNation Canada! each and every vehicle we have is thoroughly inspected and all are certified, e-tested and ready for a new driveway to call home!! We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. With our hassle free pricing policy, do not pay for 90 days, and commitment to service second to none, you will not have a better experience buying your new car!!

Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Book Your Appointment Today & receive a $200 RSVP discount! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online reviews on DealerRater & Google.

* This vehicle is Safety Certified, Emissions-tested & Professionally Reconditioned & Detailed unless otherwise indicated.

* Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. Apply Now!

* Our Professional and Friendly staff are ready to assist you!

We are conveniently located between the Third Line and Dorval Road exit by the QEW.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
  • Power Antenna
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Oakville Used Car Superstore

1450 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X6

