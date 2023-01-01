$32,888+ tax & licensing
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
CLS400 4MATIC - NAVI - SUNROOF - LEATHER - 360 CAMERA
Location
1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
84,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9960134
- Stock #: RGA1806909
- VIN: WDDLJ6HB9GA180691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # RGA1806909
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Description
** NAVIGATION / BLINDSPOT ASSIST / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / LEATHER / 360 CAMERA / SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS AND STEERING / SMART KEY / More ...
This is a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Vehicle. Because this vehicle is a Certified Preowned vehicle it also qualifies for Extended Warranty options
This 2016 Mercedes CLS400 Comes Loaded With All the Luxury Power Options Including, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium Alloy Rims, Smart Key Entry, Automatic Transmission, and so Much More! The Car Has Been Very Well Maintained! The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. Prices are subject to taxes, certification and licensing. We Also Accept Trade Ins
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Automatic climate control
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Dual-zone Climate Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Exterior
Remote Trunk Lid
Security
Security System - Manufacturers
Windows
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Keyless Remote Entry System
Additional Features
Tilt Wheel
All Equipped
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
alloy rims
Keyless Ignition
Push start ignition
