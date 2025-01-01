Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</p><p class=MsoNormal>CABRIOLET, AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BLINDSPOT DETECTION, HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR SENSORS, 4-WAY LUMBAR SUPPORT, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL</p><p class=MsoNormal>CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,</p><p class=MsoNormal>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED</p><p class=MsoNormal>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</p><p class=MsoNormal>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</p><p class=MsoNormal>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</p><p><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

CABRIOLET NAVI LEATHER NO ACCIDENT B-SPOT

Watch This Vehicle
12423249

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

CABRIOLET NAVI LEATHER NO ACCIDENT B-SPOT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1744905868
  2. 1744905867
  3. 1744905866
  4. 1744905868
  5. 1744905868
  6. 1744905868
  7. 1744905869
  8. 1744905868
  9. 1744905865
  10. 1744905868
  11. 1744905867
  12. 1744905867
  13. 1744905868
  14. 1744905865
  15. 1744905867
  16. 1744905867
  17. 1744905867
  18. 1744905865
  19. 1744905867
  20. 1744905869
  21. 1744905868
  22. 1744905869
  23. 1744905867
  24. 1744905868
  25. 1744905868
  26. 1744905867
  27. 1744905868
  28. 1744905869
  29. 1744905865
  30. 1744905866
  31. 1744905868
  32. 1744905868
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDKK6FF5GF313947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

CABRIOLET, AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BLINDSPOT DETECTION, HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR SENSORS, 4-WAY LUMBAR SUPPORT, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2015 Kia Soul One Owner Auto SX Luxury Leather Camera New brakes for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Kia Soul One Owner Auto SX Luxury Leather Camera New brakes 118,380 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape AUTO SE NAVIGATION BLUETOOTH CAMERA H-SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Ford Escape AUTO SE NAVIGATION BLUETOOTH CAMERA H-SEATS 151,841 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Forester AUTO 2.5i AWD CAMERA LANE KEEP BLUETOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Subaru Forester AUTO 2.5i AWD CAMERA LANE KEEP BLUETOOTH 149,980 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class