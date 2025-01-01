$26,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
CABRIOLET NAVI LEATHER NO ACCIDENT B-SPOT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
CABRIOLET, AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BLINDSPOT DETECTION, HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR SENSORS, 4-WAY LUMBAR SUPPORT, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
