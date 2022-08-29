Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

64,067 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

E400 Luxury 4MATIC Sedan

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 Luxury 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,067KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9117061
  • Stock #: 217
  • VIN: WDDHF6HB5GB247268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 217
  • Mileage 64,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

