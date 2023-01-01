Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

73,545 KM

Details Features

$36,889

+ tax & licensing
$36,889

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,889

+ taxes & licensing

73,545KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639034
  • VIN: wd4bg2ee7g3158225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,545 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
3rd Row Seat
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
