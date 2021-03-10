Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

7,275 KM

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

3500 3500

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

3500 3500

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

7,275KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6728144
  • Stock #: A00001
  • VIN: WDABF1CD5GP247496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 7,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Options: 2020 F-150 SuperCrew XLT 5.5ft 3.5L Ecoboost Engine Trailer Tow Pkg Skid Plates Tailgate Step Trailer Brake Controller XTR Package Optional equipment: Hard folding tonneau Wheel well liners Spray Liner

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
rear air
Bucket Seats
Running Boards
tinted windows
am/fm
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Entertainment Package
Hill Ascent Control
Driver Airbags
Adaptative Cruise Control

