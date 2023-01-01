Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

114,069 KM

Details Description Features

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi RVR

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

  1. 10047135
  2. 10047135
  3. 10047135
  4. 10047135
  5. 10047135
  6. 10047135
  7. 10047135
  8. 10047135
  9. 10047135
  10. 10047135
  11. 10047135
  12. 10047135
  13. 10047135
  14. 10047135
  15. 10047135
  16. 10047135
  17. 10047135
  18. 10047135
  19. 10047135
  20. 10047135
  21. 10047135
  22. 10047135
  23. 10047135
  24. 10047135
  25. 10047135
  26. 10047135
  27. 10047135
  28. 10047135
  29. 10047135
  30. 10047135
  31. 10047135
  32. 10047135
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
114,069KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10047135
  • Stock #: B2081A
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW8GZ613009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B2081A
  • Mileage 114,069 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4dr CVT SE Limited Edition

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2016 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 114,069 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 SVT ...
 260,495 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 18,186 KM
$94,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory