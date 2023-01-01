Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

128,900 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

S

S

Location

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

128,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10452714
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MG0GN102257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,900 KM

Vehicle Description

READ AD IN FULL! PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS!!

Experience the thrill of the open road with the Murano's powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine, delivering seamless performance and efficiency. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country journey, the Murano offers a smooth, responsive ride that never disappoints!

SUPER CLEAN 2015 NISSAN MURANO!! DRIVES GREAT!! CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN!! NAVI, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE-CAM & MORE! CALL TODAY!!!

THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $690+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

