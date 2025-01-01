$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,000KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH2GN143417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
♦️ CERTIFIED
♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED ♦️ ONE OWNER ♦️ NO ACCIDENTS ♦️ LUXURY SUV
WELL EQUIPPED
NEW ARRIVAL
2016 NISSAN MURANO. A CLEAN, ONE-OWNER, ACCIDENT-FREE SUV WITH LOW KILOMETERS AND PREMIUM FEATURES. KNOWN FOR ITS COMFORT, SMOOTH RIDE, AND RELIABILITY — PERFECT FOR FAMILY OR DAILY DRIVING.
100,000 KMS
EQUIPPED WITH:- ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (AWD) - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED FRONT SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - PANORAMIC SUNROOF
BACKUP CAMERA- BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL - POWER DRIVER SEAT - PUSH-BUTTON START - ALLOY WHEELS - REMOTE START
## AND MORE...
BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
