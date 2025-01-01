Menu
<div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div>♦️ CERTIFIED<br>♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED </div><div>♦️ ONE OWNER </div><div>♦️ NO ACCIDENTS </div><div>♦️ LUXURY SUV </div><div><br></div><div>WELL EQUIPPED </div><div><br></div><div>NEW ARRIVAL</div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>2016 NISSAN MURANO. A CLEAN, ONE-OWNER, ACCIDENT-FREE SUV WITH LOW KILOMETERS AND PREMIUM FEATURES. KNOWN FOR ITS COMFORT, SMOOTH RIDE, AND RELIABILITY — PERFECT FOR FAMILY OR DAILY DRIVING. </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> 100,000 KMS </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> EQUIPPED WITH:</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>- ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (AWD) </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>- LEATHER SEATS </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>-</span><span style=font-size: 1em;> HEATED FRONT SEATS </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>- HEATED STEERING WHEEL </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>- PANORAMIC SUNROOF BACKUP CAMERA</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>- BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>- NAVIGATION SYSTEM </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>- DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>- POWER DRIVER SEAT </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>- PUSH-BUTTON START </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>- ALLOY WHEELS </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>- REMOTE START</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>## AND MORE... BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.</span></div><div><br></div>

2016 Nissan Murano

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano

SL

13054073

2016 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,000KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH2GN143417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description






♦️ CERTIFIED
♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED ♦️ ONE OWNER ♦️ NO ACCIDENTS ♦️ LUXURY SUV 
WELL EQUIPPED 
NEW ARRIVAL
2016 NISSAN MURANO. A CLEAN, ONE-OWNER, ACCIDENT-FREE SUV WITH LOW KILOMETERS AND PREMIUM FEATURES. KNOWN FOR ITS COMFORT, SMOOTH RIDE, AND RELIABILITY — PERFECT FOR FAMILY OR DAILY DRIVING. 
 100,000 KMS 
 EQUIPPED WITH:- ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (AWD) - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED FRONT SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - PANORAMIC SUNROOF

BACKUP CAMERA- BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL - POWER DRIVER SEAT - PUSH-BUTTON START - ALLOY WHEELS - REMOTE START
## AND MORE...

BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2016 Nissan Murano