2016 Nissan Murano

+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,AWD,SL NAVIGATION PANORAMINC ROOF BLUE TOOTH 360 CAMERA LOADED WITH HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS,PUSH SAART,+ REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS,AUX USB, COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD
FRONT BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) WILL BE INSTALLED
NICE COMBINATION OF PUREL WHITE EXTERIOR ON HEATED BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR FAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENT
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iXYyC8unT7L640k%2FHYoEmRyLyxfX14QO
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2