2016 Nissan Rogue

90,501 KM

Details Features

$18,700

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

Used
90,501KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV2GC863500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,501 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273

