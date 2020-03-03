Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

REVERSE CAM - BLUETOOTH - AWD

2016 Nissan Rogue

REVERSE CAM - BLUETOOTH - AWD

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

$17,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4788666
  • Stock #: RGC8994869
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC899487
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
4.99% Financing Available Price Includes Certification(Safety), Emissions Test, Oil Change and Complete History Report. Price Does Not Include Tax and Licensing. No Administration Fees. No Hidden Fees. No Surprises. This 2016 Nissan Rogue Comes Loaded With All the Luxury Power Options Including, All Wheel Drive, Reverse Camera, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Automatic Transmission, and so Much More! The Car Has Been Very Well Maintained! The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. We Also Accept Trade Ins! Financing Available For Good, Bad or No Credit Starting at 4.99% O.A.C. We Also Have Upto 6 Months With No Payments Available. Ask Us About Our Financing Specials. Call Today to Schedule Your Appointment! Located Beside the QEW Toronto. We Service What We Sell. Our Full Service Dealership Has A full in-house Auto Service Center With Licensed Mechanics. Shop Rogers Motors For Your New Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUV's or Used Minivans! Thank You For Considering Roger's Motors. Family Owned and Operated. Come Visit Rogers Motors and Experience the Difference in Service.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Downhill Assist Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • ABS
  • Air Bags
  • Passenger Side Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Driver Mirror
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Keyless Entry System
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Automatic
  • Gas

