$18,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-337-9339
2016 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr B-TOOTH B-CAMERA SAFETY CERTIFED
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8168782
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV4GC762877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,789 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
Auto AWD 5DR SUV, BLUE TOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,KEYLESS, ,
SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST
WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.