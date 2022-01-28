Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

149,789 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr B-TOOTH B-CAMERA SAFETY CERTIFED

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr B-TOOTH B-CAMERA SAFETY CERTIFED

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

149,789KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8168782
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4GC762877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,789 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

Auto AWD 5DR SUV, BLUE TOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,KEYLESS, ,

SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

WHITE  EXTERIOR ON  BLACK  INTERIOR

Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

