2016 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SV BLUETOOTH CAMERA NO ACCIDENT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8660065
- Stock #: 3084
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC849767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour DARK GERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,099 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO AWD 5dr SUV, LOW KM ONLY 131099 KM, LOADED WITH BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, PUSH START …
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
BLACK EXTERIOR ON DARK GREY INTERIOR
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
WILL COME WITH FRONT BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) +FRONT TIRES WILL BE INSTALLED ON SALE
CLEAN CAR FAX local Ontario car fax verified and aviable AT NO EXTRA COST
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2bQgiCXCxypMnVp%2f04LNPlxFBqAVyIRGu
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
