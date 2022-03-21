Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

131,099 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

AWD 4dr SV BLUETOOTH CAMERA NO ACCIDENT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,099KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8660065
  • Stock #: 3084
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC849767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour DARK GERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,099 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO AWD 5dr SUV, LOW KM ONLY 131099 KM,  LOADED WITH BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, PUSH START …

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

BLACK EXTERIOR ON DARK GREY INTERIOR

SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST

WILL COME WITH FRONT  BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS)  +FRONT TIRES WILL BE INSTALLED ON SALE

CLEAN CAR FAX  local Ontario car fax  verified and aviable  AT NO EXTRA COST

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2bQgiCXCxypMnVp%2f04LNPlxFBqAVyIRGu

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

