$12,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra
AUTO NEW TRANSMITION NEW BRAKES BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,083 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, NEW TRANSMITION, NEW BRAKES, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS POWER MIRROES, CRUIZE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C
NEW TRANSMITION FROM NISSAN WITH 1 YEAR WARRANTY
NEW BRAKES INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING
CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
