2016 Nissan Sentra

146,293 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Nissan Sentra

AUTO BLUETOOTH POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS WARRANTY

12260992

2016 Nissan Sentra

AUTO BLUETOOTH POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS WARRANTY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Logo_NoBadges

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,293KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP0GL638574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3793
  • Mileage 146,293 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2016 Nissan Sentra