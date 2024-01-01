$20,995+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
ST
2016 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT2GS128625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#CERTIFIED
#NO ACCIDENT #2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED 2016 RAM 1500 QUAD CAB 5.7L HEMI 4x4
WITH ONLY 124,000 KMs -STRONG HEMI 5.7L ENGINE.
SHARP LOOKING TRUCK IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE/OUT.
RUNS AND DRIVE'S EXCELLENT WITH NO ISSUES.
# FULLY DETAILED # REARVIEW CAMERA # NAVIGATION # BLUETOOTH # APPLE CAR PLAY/ ANDROID AUTO # BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! # FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. #PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS (416)527-0101 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2016 RAM 1500