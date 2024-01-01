Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>#CERTIFIED </span><br></div><div>#NO ACCIDENT </div><div>#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED </div><div> 2016 RAM 1500 QUAD CAB 5.7L HEMI 4x4 WITH ONLY 124,000 KMs </div><div> </div><div>-STRONG HEMI 5.7L ENGINE. </div><div><br></div><div>SHARP LOOKING TRUCK IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE/OUT. </div><div><br></div><div>RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ISSUES. # FULLY DETAILED </div><div> # REARVIEW CAMERA </div><div> # NAVIGATION </div><div> # BLUETOOTH </div><div> # APPLE CAR PLAY/ ANDROID AUTO </div><div> # BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! </div><div> # FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. </div><div>#PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.  </div><div><br></div><div>TERMINAL MOTORS </div><div>(416)527-0101 </div><div>1421 <span style=font-size: 1em;>Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5 </span></div>

2016 RAM 1500

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1727550405
  2. 1727550405
  3. 1727550405
  4. 1727550405
  5. 1727550405
  6. 1727550405
  7. 1727550405
  8. 1727550405
  9. 1727550405
  10. 1727550405
  11. 1727550405
  12. 1727550405
  13. 1727550405
  14. 1727550405
  15. 1727550405
  16. 1727550405
  17. 1727550405
  18. 1727550405
  19. 1727550405
  20. 1727550405
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT2GS128625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

#CERTIFIED 
#NO ACCIDENT #2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED  2016 RAM 1500 QUAD CAB 5.7L HEMI 4x4
WITH ONLY 124,000 KMs  -STRONG HEMI 5.7L ENGINE. 
SHARP LOOKING TRUCK IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE/OUT. 
RUNS AND DRIVE'S EXCELLENT WITH NO ISSUES.

# FULLY DETAILED  # REARVIEW CAMERA  # NAVIGATION  # BLUETOOTH  # APPLE CAR PLAY/ ANDROID AUTO  # BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!  # FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. #PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
 
TERMINAL MOTORS (416)527-0101 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 155,000 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d AWD Prestige for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d AWD Prestige 86,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Outback 2.5i convenience for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Subaru Outback 2.5i convenience 128,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500