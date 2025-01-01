Menu
2016 RAM 1500

207,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

DIESEL-4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Laramie

12529732

2016 RAM 1500

DIESEL-4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Laramie

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7JM7GS204825

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).

Financing purchases are subject to additional Admininistration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Chrome Door Handles
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Mini Overhead Console
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Instrument Panel Bin
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
GPS Antenna Input
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Front High-Back Seats
Audio and Pedals
Front Facing Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Next Generation Engine Controller
180 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Rear Window
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Locks
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 3
900 lbs)
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
8.4 Touchscreen
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
129 kgs (6
644.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2016 RAM 1500