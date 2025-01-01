$22,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 RAM 1500
SLT
2016 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT5GS160361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
♦️ CERTIFIED♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
♦️ ONE OWNER
♦️ NO ACCIDENTS
♦️ SLT TRIM – CLEAN & CAPABLE
♦️ CREW CAB – EXTRA INTERIOR SPACE
NEW ARRIVAL – 2016 DODGE RAM 1500 SLT CREW CAB. A WELL-MAINTAINED, ONE-OWNER TRUCK WITH A CLEAN HISTORY. POWERFUL, SPACIOUS, AND EQUIPPED FOR WORK OR DAILY USE — INCLUDES TONNEAU COVER FOR ADDED UTILITY.
125,000 KMS
EQUIPPED WITH:
5.7L V8 HEMI ENGINE
4X4
CREW CAB – MAXIMUM PASSENGER SPACE
TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
BACKUP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
CRUISE CONTROL
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER WINDOWS & MIRRORS
TOW PACKAGE
BEDLINER
TONNEAU COVER
ALLOY WHEELS
AND MORE...
BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Terminal Motors
2011 Jeep Patriot north 79,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Luxury 18,000 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 122,000 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Email Terminal Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2016 RAM 1500