♦️ CERTIFIED
♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
♦️ ONE OWNER
♦️ NO ACCIDENTS
♦️ SLT TRIM – CLEAN & CAPABLE
♦️ CREW CAB – EXTRA INTERIOR SPACE

NEW ARRIVAL – 2016 DODGE RAM 1500 SLT CREW CAB. A WELL-MAINTAINED, ONE-OWNER TRUCK WITH A CLEAN HISTORY. POWERFUL, SPACIOUS, AND EQUIPPED FOR WORK OR DAILY USE — INCLUDES TONNEAU COVER FOR ADDED UTILITY.

125,000 KMS

EQUIPPED WITH:

5.7L V8 HEMI ENGINE

4X4

CREW CAB – MAXIMUM PASSENGER SPACE

TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY

BACKUP CAMERA

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

CRUISE CONTROL

AIR CONDITIONING

POWER WINDOWS & MIRRORS

TOW PACKAGE

BEDLINER

TONNEAU COVER

ALLOY WHEELS

AND MORE...

BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

2016 RAM 1500

125,000 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

SLT

12672993

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT5GS160361

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

♦️ CERTIFIED

♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
♦️ ONE OWNER
♦️ NO ACCIDENTS
♦️ SLT TRIM – CLEAN & CAPABLE
♦️ CREW CAB – EXTRA INTERIOR SPACE

NEW ARRIVAL – 2016 DODGE RAM 1500 SLT CREW CAB. A WELL-MAINTAINED, ONE-OWNER TRUCK WITH A CLEAN HISTORY. POWERFUL, SPACIOUS, AND EQUIPPED FOR WORK OR DAILY USE — INCLUDES TONNEAU COVER FOR ADDED UTILITY.

125,000 KMS

EQUIPPED WITH:

5.7L V8 HEMI ENGINE

4X4

CREW CAB – MAXIMUM PASSENGER SPACE

TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY

BACKUP CAMERA

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

CRUISE CONTROL

AIR CONDITIONING

POWER WINDOWS & MIRRORS

TOW PACKAGE

BEDLINER

TONNEAU COVER

ALLOY WHEELS

AND MORE...

BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2016 RAM 1500