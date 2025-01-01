$19,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 149" Outdoorsman 5.7HEMI NO ACCIDENT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Certified
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,395 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
4WD Crew Cab 149 Outdoorsman 5.7Hemi, TOW PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, NO ACCIDENT,BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS
ALL NEW BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
NEW WATER PUMB
CLEAN CARFAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Vehicle Features
905-337-9339