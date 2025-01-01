Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>4WD Crew Cab 149  Outdoorsman 5.7Hemi, TOW PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, NO ACCIDENT,BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ALL NEW BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>NEW WATER PUMB</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN CARFAX  LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// </span></p><p><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////</span></p>

2016 RAM 1500

161,395 KM

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Outdoorsman 5.7HEMI NO ACCIDENT

13192883

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Outdoorsman 5.7HEMI NO ACCIDENT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,395KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7TTXGS184185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,395 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

4WD Crew Cab 149  Outdoorsman 5.7Hemi, TOW PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, NO ACCIDENT,BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS

 

ALL NEW BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

NEW WATER PUMB

CLEAN CARFAX  LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew NAVIGATION NO ACCIDENT 5.5BOX for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew NAVIGATION NO ACCIDENT 5.5BOX 167,983 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring NAVIGATION CERTIFED NO ACCIDENT for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring NAVIGATION CERTIFED NO ACCIDENT 250,710 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic AUTO LX CAMERA B-TOOTH CERTIFED NEW F BRAKES +TIRE for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Honda Civic AUTO LX CAMERA B-TOOTH CERTIFED NEW F BRAKES +TIRE 141,701 KM $12,777 + tax & lic

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-337-9339

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2016 RAM 1500