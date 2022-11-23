$29,988+ tax & licensing
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Kennedy Ford
905-845-1646
2016 RAM 1500
ST
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
129,556KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9365107
- Stock #: R9541C
- VIN: 1C6RR7FGXGS279067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Forest Green Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,556 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Quad Cab 140.5"" ST
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
tinted windows
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4