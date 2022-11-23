Menu
2016 RAM 1500

129,556 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

ST

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

129,556KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9365107
  • Stock #: R9541C
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FGXGS279067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Forest Green Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,556 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Quad Cab 140.5"" ST

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
tinted windows
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

