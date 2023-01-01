Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Scion FR-S

0 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2016 Scion FR-S

2016 Scion FR-S

RS 2.0 708 of 100 | CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Scion FR-S

RS 2.0 708 of 100 | CLEAN

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1694194223
  2. 1694194230
  3. 1694194239
  4. 1694194248
  5. 1694194256
  6. 1694194264
  7. 1694194270
  8. 1694194275
  9. 1694194283
  10. 1694194290
  11. 1694194296
  12. 1694194302
  13. 1694194308
  14. 1694194314
  15. 1694194319
  16. 1694194325
  17. 1694194330
  18. 1694194336
  19. 1694194343
  20. 1694194349
  21. 1694194355
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10396533
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA18G9706473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

READ AD IN FULL! PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS!!

WOW!!! BEAUTIFUL 2016 SCION FR-S RELEASE SERIES MANUAL!!! SUPER FUN TO DRIVE!! ONLY 1000 MADE FOR CANADA!! CALL TODAY!!

THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $690+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4D...
 161,500 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 166,580 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 60,150 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory