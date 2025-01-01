Menu
<p data-start=168 data-end=245><strong data-start=168 data-end=245>FOR SALE: 2016 Scion FR-S – 6-Speed Manual | 87,800 km | Pure Driving Fun</strong></p><p data-start=247 data-end=535>Looking for a car that <em data-start=270 data-end=280>actually</em> makes driving fun again? This <strong data-start=311 data-end=330>2016 Scion FR-S</strong> is your answer. With its <strong data-start=356 data-end=387>6-speed manual transmission</strong>, <strong data-start=389 data-end=409>rear-wheel drive</strong>, and ultra-responsive handling, this car delivers a pure, connected driving experience that’s becoming rare in today’s world.</p><h3 data-start=537 data-end=559>🔥 Key Highlights:</h3><ul data-start=560 data-end=1369><li data-start=560 data-end=642><p data-start=562 data-end=642><strong data-start=562 data-end=580>6-Speed Manual</strong> – Engage with every gear and feel the road like never before.</p></li><li data-start=643 data-end=756><p data-start=645 data-end=756><strong data-start=645 data-end=666>2.0L Boxer Engine</strong> – Balanced power with a low center of gravity for tight cornering and precision handling.</p></li><li data-start=757 data-end=836><p data-start=759 data-end=836><strong data-start=759 data-end=779>Rear-Wheel Drive</strong> – Classic sports car setup for a more dynamic, fun ride.</p></li><li data-start=837 data-end=894><p data-start=839 data-end=894><strong data-start=839 data-end=857>Only 87,800 km</strong> – Gently driven and well maintained.</p></li><li data-start=895 data-end=977><p data-start=897 data-end=977><strong data-start=897 data-end=923>Sport-Tuned Suspension</strong> – Sharp handling that hugs curves and carves corners.</p></li><li data-start=978 data-end=1058><p data-start=980 data-end=1058><strong data-start=980 data-end=1003>Lightweight Chassis</strong> – Designed for agility and a true “driver’s car” feel.</p></li><li data-start=1059 data-end=1137><p data-start=1061 data-end=1137><strong data-start=1061 data-end=1081>17” Alloy Wheels</strong> – Stylish and functional, wrapped in performance tires.</p></li><li data-start=1138 data-end=1205><p data-start=1140 data-end=1205><strong data-start=1140 data-end=1168>Touchscreen Infotainment</strong> – Bluetooth, USB, and premium audio.</p></li><li data-start=1206 data-end=1245><p data-start=1208 data-end=1245><strong data-start=1208 data-end=1245>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start</strong></p></li><li data-start=1246 data-end=1277><p data-start=1248 data-end=1277><strong data-start=1248 data-end=1277>Automatic Climate Control</strong></p></li><li data-start=1278 data-end=1298><p data-start=1280 data-end=1298><strong data-start=1280 data-end=1298>Cruise Control</strong></p></li><li data-start=1299 data-end=1369><p data-start=1301 data-end=1369><strong data-start=1301 data-end=1325>Fold-Flat Rear Seats</strong> – Surprising practicality when you need it.</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=1371 data-end=1388>Why the FR-S?</h3><p data-start=1389 data-end=1628>This is the kind of car that puts a smile on your face every time you take the long way home. Whether it’s your daily driver or weekend toy, the FR-S offers a visceral, analog driving experience that modern cars just don’t deliver anymore.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2016 Scion FR-S

87,800 KM

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Scion FR-S

6 SPEED | LOW KMS

13069681

2016 Scion FR-S

6 SPEED | LOW KMS

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,800KM
Good Condition
VIN JF1ZNAA14G9702386

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 87,800 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Rear Bucket Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2016 Scion FR-S