Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 87,800 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2016 Scion FR-S – 6-Speed Manual | 87,800 km | Pure Driving Fun
Looking for a car that actually makes driving fun again? This 2016 Scion FR-S is your answer. With its 6-speed manual transmission, rear-wheel drive, and ultra-responsive handling, this car delivers a pure, connected driving experience that’s becoming rare in today’s world.🔥 Key Highlights:
6-Speed Manual – Engage with every gear and feel the road like never before.
2.0L Boxer Engine – Balanced power with a low center of gravity for tight cornering and precision handling.
Rear-Wheel Drive – Classic sports car setup for a more dynamic, fun ride.
Only 87,800 km – Gently driven and well maintained.
Sport-Tuned Suspension – Sharp handling that hugs curves and carves corners.
Lightweight Chassis – Designed for agility and a true “driver’s car” feel.
17” Alloy Wheels – Stylish and functional, wrapped in performance tires.
Touchscreen Infotainment – Bluetooth, USB, and premium audio.
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Automatic Climate Control
Cruise Control
Fold-Flat Rear Seats – Surprising practicality when you need it.
This is the kind of car that puts a smile on your face every time you take the long way home. Whether it’s your daily driver or weekend toy, the FR-S offers a visceral, analog driving experience that modern cars just don’t deliver anymore.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
