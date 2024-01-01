$12,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Crosstrek
AUTO AWD NO ACCIDENT BACKUP CAMERA B-TOOTH SUNROOF
2016 Subaru Crosstrek
AUTO AWD NO ACCIDENT BACKUP CAMERA B-TOOTH SUNROOF
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black+Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,130 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,
AUTO, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, BACKUP CAMRA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES
CLEAN CAR FAX VERIFIED; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES AT NO EXTRA COST
FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO
ADD ONLY $499+TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-337-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-337-9339