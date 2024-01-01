Menu
SUPER CLEAN 2016 SUBARU FORESTER XT LIMITED! AWD, NAVI, SUNROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED LEATHER SEATS & MORE!! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE IN! DRIVES LIKE NEW!! CALL TODAY!

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,580KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jf2sjhtcbgh561360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 99,580 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN 2016 SUBARU FORESTER XT LIMITED! AWD, NAVI, SUNROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED LEATHER SEATS & MORE!! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE IN! DRIVES LIKE NEW!! CALL TODAY!

 

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2016 Subaru Forester