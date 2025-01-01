Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=213 data-end=306><strong data-start=213 data-end=306>2016 Subaru Forester Limited with Technology Package | AWD | Loaded | Excellent Condition</strong></p><p class= data-start=308 data-end=603>Up for sale is a <strong data-start=325 data-end=381>2016 Subaru Forester Limited with Technology Package</strong> – a fully loaded, all-wheel-drive SUV that blends comfort, capability, and top-tier safety features. Known for its reliability and go-anywhere confidence, this Forester is in excellent condition and ready for all seasons.</p><p class= data-start=605 data-end=622><strong data-start=605 data-end=622>Key Features:</strong></p><p class= data-start=624 data-end=653><strong data-start=624 data-end=653>Performance & Capability:</strong></p><ul data-start=654 data-end=829><li class= data-start=654 data-end=683><p class= data-start=656 data-end=683>2.5L Subaru BOXER® Engine</p></li><li class= data-start=684 data-end=725><p class= data-start=686 data-end=725>Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li class= data-start=726 data-end=759><p class= data-start=728 data-end=759>Lineartronic® CVT with X-Mode</p></li><li class= data-start=760 data-end=829><p class= data-start=762 data-end=829>Excellent ground clearance for light off-roading and winter driving</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=831 data-end=863><strong data-start=831 data-end=863>Technology Package Includes:</strong></p><ul data-start=864 data-end=1133><li class= data-start=864 data-end=1012><p class= data-start=866 data-end=913><strong data-start=866 data-end=911>Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology</strong></p><ul data-start=917 data-end=1012><li class= data-start=917 data-end=944><p class= data-start=919 data-end=944>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li class= data-start=948 data-end=973><p class= data-start=950 data-end=973>Pre-Collision Braking</p></li><li class= data-start=977 data-end=1012><p class= data-start=979 data-end=1012>Lane Departure and Sway Warning</p></li></ul></li><li class= data-start=1013 data-end=1058><p class= data-start=1015 data-end=1058><strong data-start=1015 data-end=1036>Navigation System</strong> with 7” touchscreen</p></li><li class= data-start=1059 data-end=1089><p class= data-start=1061 data-end=1089><strong data-start=1061 data-end=1087>HID (Xenon) Headlights</strong></p></li><li class= data-start=1090 data-end=1133><p class= data-start=1092 data-end=1133><strong data-start=1092 data-end=1133>Keyless Access with Push-Button Start</strong></p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1135 data-end=1158><strong data-start=1135 data-end=1158>Comfort & Interior:</strong></p><ul data-start=1159 data-end=1587><li class= data-start=1159 data-end=1181><p class= data-start=1161 data-end=1181>Leather Upholstery</p></li><li class= data-start=1182 data-end=1245><p class= data-start=1184 data-end=1245>Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat (10-way with lumbar support)</p></li><li class= data-start=1246 data-end=1268><p class= data-start=1248 data-end=1268>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li class= data-start=1269 data-end=1308><p class= data-start=1271 data-end=1308>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li class= data-start=1309 data-end=1336><p class= data-start=1311 data-end=1336>Panoramic Power Sunroof</p></li><li class= data-start=1337 data-end=1360><p class= data-start=1339 data-end=1360>Power Rear Liftgate</p></li><li class= data-start=1361 data-end=1380><p class= data-start=1363 data-end=1380>Rearview Camera</p></li><li class= data-start=1381 data-end=1415><p class= data-start=1383 data-end=1415>60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats</p></li><li class= data-start=1416 data-end=1482><p class= data-start=1418 data-end=1482>Premium Harman Kardon® Audio System (8-speaker with subwoofer)</p></li><li class= data-start=1483 data-end=1535><p class= data-start=1485 data-end=1535>Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming</p></li><li class= data-start=1536 data-end=1560><p class= data-start=1538 data-end=1560>SiriusXM Radio Ready</p></li><li class= data-start=1561 data-end=1587><p class= data-start=1563 data-end=1587>USB and Auxiliary Inputs</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1589 data-end=1600><strong data-start=1589 data-end=1600>Safety:</strong></p><ul data-start=1601 data-end=1838><li class= data-start=1601 data-end=1647><p class= data-start=1603 data-end=1647>EyeSight® Advanced Safety Suite (as above)</p></li><li class= data-start=1648 data-end=1696><p class= data-start=1650 data-end=1696>Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist</p></li><li class= data-start=1697 data-end=1725><p class= data-start=1699 data-end=1725>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</p></li><li class= data-start=1726 data-end=1745><p class= data-start=1728 data-end=1745>Rearview Camera</p></li><li class= data-start=1746 data-end=1807><p class= data-start=1748 data-end=1807>Vehicle Dynamics Control (Stability and Traction Control)</p></li><li class= data-start=1808 data-end=1838><p class= data-start=1810 data-end=1838>5-Star Safety Rating (NHTSA)</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1840 data-end=1853><strong data-start=1840 data-end=1853>Exterior:</strong></p><ul data-start=1854 data-end=1958><li class= data-start=1854 data-end=1874><p class= data-start=1856 data-end=1874>18” Alloy Wheels</p></li><li class= data-start=1875 data-end=1889><p class= data-start=1877 data-end=1889>Fog Lights</p></li><li class= data-start=1890 data-end=1904><p class= data-start=1892 data-end=1904>Roof Rails</p></li><li class= data-start=1905 data-end=1922><p class= data-start=1907 data-end=1922>Privacy Glass</p></li><li class= data-start=1923 data-end=1958><p class= data-start=1925 data-end=1958>HID Headlights with Auto-Leveling</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1960 data-end=2135>This Forester offers a smooth, quiet ride with excellent visibility, outstanding fuel economy for an AWD SUV, and peace of mind with Subaru’s legendary safety and reliability.</p><p class= data-start=2137 data-end=2234>Don’t miss out on this well-equipped and meticulously maintained example...</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2016 Subaru Forester

166,900 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w/Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12394653

2016 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w/Tech Pkg

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1744240997
  2. 1744241002
  3. 1744241006
  4. 1744241010
  5. 1744241015
  6. 1744241019
  7. 1744241024
  8. 1744241028
  9. 1744241032
  10. 1744241036
  11. 1744241040
  12. 1744241044
  13. 1744241049
  14. 1744241053
  15. 1744241057
  16. 1744241061
  17. 1744241065
  18. 1744241069
  19. 1744241072
  20. 1744241076
  21. 1744241080
  22. 1744241084
  23. 1744241087
  24. 1744241091
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,900KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2SJCXCXGH471044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Subaru Forester Limited with Technology Package | AWD | Loaded | Excellent Condition

Up for sale is a 2016 Subaru Forester Limited with Technology Package – a fully loaded, all-wheel-drive SUV that blends comfort, capability, and top-tier safety features. Known for its reliability and go-anywhere confidence, this Forester is in excellent condition and ready for all seasons.

Key Features:

Performance & Capability:

  • 2.5L Subaru BOXER® Engine

  • Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

  • Lineartronic® CVT with X-Mode

  • Excellent ground clearance for light off-roading and winter driving

Technology Package Includes:

  • Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology

    • Adaptive Cruise Control

    • Pre-Collision Braking

    • Lane Departure and Sway Warning

  • Navigation System with 7” touchscreen

  • HID (Xenon) Headlights

  • Keyless Access with Push-Button Start

Comfort & Interior:

  • Leather Upholstery

  • Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat (10-way with lumbar support)

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • Panoramic Power Sunroof

  • Power Rear Liftgate

  • Rearview Camera

  • 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats

  • Premium Harman Kardon® Audio System (8-speaker with subwoofer)

  • Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming

  • SiriusXM Radio Ready

  • USB and Auxiliary Inputs

Safety:

  • EyeSight® Advanced Safety Suite (as above)

  • Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist

  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

  • Rearview Camera

  • Vehicle Dynamics Control (Stability and Traction Control)

  • 5-Star Safety Rating (NHTSA)

Exterior:

  • 18” Alloy Wheels

  • Fog Lights

  • Roof Rails

  • Privacy Glass

  • HID Headlights with Auto-Leveling

This Forester offers a smooth, quiet ride with excellent visibility, outstanding fuel economy for an AWD SUV, and peace of mind with Subaru’s legendary safety and reliability.

Don’t miss out on this well-equipped and meticulously maintained example...

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2010 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Oakville, ON
2010 Hyundai Accent GL 50,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Sienna LE | 8 PASSENGER for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Toyota Sienna LE | 8 PASSENGER 190,010 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premier w/EyeSight Pkg for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premier w/EyeSight Pkg 95,500 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Forester