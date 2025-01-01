$14,990+ tax & licensing
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Subaru Forester Limited with Technology Package | AWD | Loaded | Excellent Condition
Up for sale is a 2016 Subaru Forester Limited with Technology Package – a fully loaded, all-wheel-drive SUV that blends comfort, capability, and top-tier safety features. Known for its reliability and go-anywhere confidence, this Forester is in excellent condition and ready for all seasons.
Key Features:
Performance & Capability:
2.5L Subaru BOXER® Engine
Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Lineartronic® CVT with X-Mode
Excellent ground clearance for light off-roading and winter driving
Technology Package Includes:
Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology
Adaptive Cruise Control
Pre-Collision Braking
Lane Departure and Sway Warning
Navigation System with 7” touchscreen
HID (Xenon) Headlights
Keyless Access with Push-Button Start
Comfort & Interior:
Leather Upholstery
Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat (10-way with lumbar support)
Heated Front Seats
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Power Rear Liftgate
Rearview Camera
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
Premium Harman Kardon® Audio System (8-speaker with subwoofer)
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Radio Ready
USB and Auxiliary Inputs
Safety:
EyeSight® Advanced Safety Suite (as above)
Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Rearview Camera
Vehicle Dynamics Control (Stability and Traction Control)
5-Star Safety Rating (NHTSA)
Exterior:
18” Alloy Wheels
Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Privacy Glass
HID Headlights with Auto-Leveling
This Forester offers a smooth, quiet ride with excellent visibility, outstanding fuel economy for an AWD SUV, and peace of mind with Subaru’s legendary safety and reliability.
Don’t miss out on this well-equipped and meticulously maintained example...
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
905-339-3330