2016 SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5i ONLY 123,000 KMS IN GREAT CONDITION. THIS VEHICLE IS VERY WELL MAINTAINED, RUNS AND DRIVES WITH NO ISSUES #NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED ALL AROUND ( Rotors & Pads ). EQUIPPED WITH: -REARVIEW CAMERA -HEATED SEATS -2 SETS OF KEYS -BLUETOOTH -CRUISE CONTROL -PADDLE SHIFTERS -FOG LIGHTS And more… BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES

2016 Subaru Outback

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i

13070431

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSCAC7G3329795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED 2016 SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5i

ONLY 123,000 KMS

IN GREAT CONDITION. THIS VEHICLE IS VERY WELL MAINTAINED, RUNS AND DRIVES WITH NO ISSUES

#NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED ALL AROUND ( Rotors & Pads ).

EQUIPPED WITH:

-REARVIEW CAMERA
-HEATED SEATS
-2 SETS OF KEYS
-BLUETOOTH
-CRUISE CONTROL
-PADDLE SHIFTERS
-FOG LIGHTS
And more…

BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON L6L 2X5
📞 (416) 527‑0101 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-527-0101

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2016 Subaru Outback