$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback
2.5i
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSCAC7G3329795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED 2016 SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5i
ONLY 123,000 KMS
IN GREAT CONDITION. THIS VEHICLE IS VERY WELL MAINTAINED, RUNS AND DRIVES WITH NO ISSUES
#NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED ALL AROUND ( Rotors & Pads ).
EQUIPPED WITH:
-REARVIEW CAMERA
-HEATED SEATS
-2 SETS OF KEYS
-BLUETOOTH
-CRUISE CONTROL
-PADDLE SHIFTERS
-FOG LIGHTS
And more…
BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON L6L 2X5
📞 (416) 527‑0101
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
