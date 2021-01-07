Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Tesla Model S

66,066 KM

Details Description Features

$49,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,700

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2016 Tesla Model S

2016 Tesla Model S

60D AUTOPILOT, SUBZERO, CARFAX CLEAN!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Tesla Model S

60D AUTOPILOT, SUBZERO, CARFAX CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 6451225
  2. 6451225
  3. 6451225
  4. 6451225
  5. 6451225
  6. 6451225
  7. 6451225
  8. 6451225
  9. 6451225
  10. 6451225
  11. 6451225
  12. 6451225
  13. 6451225
  14. 6451225
  15. 6451225
  16. 6451225
  17. 6451225
  18. 6451225
  19. 6451225
  20. 6451225
  21. 6451225
  22. 6451225
  23. 6451225
  24. 6451225
  25. 6451225
  26. 6451225
  27. 6451225
  28. 6451225
  29. 6451225
  30. 6451225
  31. 6451225
  32. 6451225
  33. 6451225
  34. 6451225
  35. 6451225
  36. 6451225
  37. 6451225
  38. 6451225
  39. 6451225
  40. 6451225
  41. 6451225
  42. 6451225
  43. 6451225
  44. 6451225
  45. 6451225
  46. 6451225
  47. 6451225
  48. 6451225
  49. 6451225
Contact Seller

$49,700

+ taxes & licensing

66,066KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6451225
  • Stock #: 1-21-002
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E21GF159448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,066 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK, INCLUDING SEVERAL OTHER MODEL S LIKE THIS ONE - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Finished in Solid Black on a Black Next Generation Leather Interior, Dark Ash Wood decor and a Light Alcantara Headliner. This Model S comes equipped with the original charge cable and adapters as well as the following options:


               

AUTOPILOT WITH CONVENIENCE FEATURES:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App) capable

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


               

SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 19 Inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels

- Integrated Center Console

- Power Liftgate

- Charging adapters and cables included


               

This Model S can go 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 408 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.


               

This one owner, located owned, accidents and claims free Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified.  Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.


               

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


               

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


               

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.


               

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until September 2024. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2020 Tesla Model 3 P...
 13,000 KM
$69,700 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Taurus LIM...
 69,926 KM
$12,700 + tax & lic
2018 Smart fortwo PA...
 16,193 KM
$15,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory