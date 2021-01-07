2016 Tesla Model S

+ taxes & licensing
* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Red Multi Coat on Black Next Generation Performance Leather Seating, matching Black Alcantara Headliner and Piano Black Gloss Decor Accents and Center Console, experience what was the pinnacle of the Tesla lineup back in 2016! Even by today's standards, this all electric sedan will have you grinning ear to ear! Vehicle comes equipped with original charging equipment and the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Leather seating with lumbar and memory
- Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin
- Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting
SMART AIR SUSPENSION:
- Customizable Height Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:
- Forward-looking camera and radar
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)
- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)
- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic
- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen
ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:
- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer
- Dolby Surround Sound
- Sirius XM Radio
- Bluetooth Audio Streaming
- TuneIn Radio
- HD Radio
- Internet Streaming
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- Tesla Red Brake Callipers
- 19-inch Tesla Silver Slipstream Wheels
- Power Liftgate
- All Glass Panoramic Sunroof
- LUDICROUS+!
- Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler
This ultra-powerful ultra fast 751 HP fully loaded Model S with 1,013 lb-ft of torque can launch from 0-100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. It has a single charge range of approximately 430 km. Range varies based on driving style. It might be a full-size car, but doesn't mean you can't have fun in doing so at the same time without spending a dime on gas. Tesla charger and adapters included.
With the included Smart Suspension package this Model S will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.
This accidents and claims free Tesla Model S P90DL is being sold safety certified!
Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.
Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until September 2024. Extended warranty options available.
