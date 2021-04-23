Menu
2016 Tesla Model S

63,816 KM

Details Description Features

$56,700

+ tax & licensing
$56,700

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2016 Tesla Model S

2016 Tesla Model S

75D AUTOPILOT, SUB ZERO WEATHER PKG

2016 Tesla Model S

75D AUTOPILOT, SUB ZERO WEATHER PKG

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$56,700

+ taxes & licensing

63,816KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7011788
  • Stock #: 1-21-063
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E20GF162468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,816 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK, INCLUDING SEVERAL OTHER MODEL S 75D'S LIKE THIS ONE - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Black Next Generation Leather Interior, Gloss Obeche Wood decor and a Black Alcantara Headliner to match. This Model S comes equipped with the original charge cable and adapters as well as the following options:


               

PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Premium seating front seats with lumbar and memory

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- High Definition backup camera

- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting

- HEPA Air Filtration System 


               

AUTOPILOT WITH CONVENIENCE FEATURES:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App) capable

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


               

SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 19 Inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels

- Integrated Center Console

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Power Liftgate

- Charging adapters and cables included


               

This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 5 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 420km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.


               

This locally owned Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified.  Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.


               

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


               

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


               

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.


               

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until February 2025. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

