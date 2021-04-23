2016 Tesla Model S

+ taxes & licensing
* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK, INCLUDING SEVERAL OTHER MODEL S 75D'S LIKE THIS ONE - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Black Next Generation Leather Interior, Gloss Obeche Wood decor and a Black Alcantara Headliner to match. This Model S comes equipped with the original charge cable and adapters as well as the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Premium seating front seats with lumbar and memory
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting
- HEPA Air Filtration System
AUTOPILOT WITH CONVENIENCE FEATURES:
- Forward-looking camera and radar
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App) capable
- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic
- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 19 Inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels
- Integrated Center Console
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Liftgate
- Charging adapters and cables included
This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 5 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 420km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.
This locally owned Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.
Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until February 2025. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.
