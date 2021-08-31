2016 Tesla Model S

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
+ taxes & licensing
* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK, INCLUDING SEVERAL OTHER MODEL S 75D'S LIKE THIS ONE - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on a Black Next Generation Leather interior trimmed with Piano Black decor accents and a Light Alcantara Headliner. This Model S comes equipped with the original charge cable and adapters as well as the following options:
AUTOPILOT WITH CONVENIENCE FEATURES:
- Forward-looking camera and radar
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App) capable
- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic
- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 19 Inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels
- Center Console
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Charging adapters and cables included
This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 5.2 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 390 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.
This one owner, accidents and claims free Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.
Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4