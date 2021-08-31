Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Tesla Model S

20,061 KM

Details Description Features

$69,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2016 Tesla Model S

2016 Tesla Model S

70D AUTOPILOT, EXTREMELY LOW KM, CLEAN!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Tesla Model S

70D AUTOPILOT, EXTREMELY LOW KM, CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 8029645
  2. 8029645
  3. 8029645
  4. 8029645
  5. 8029645
  6. 8029645
  7. 8029645
  8. 8029645
  9. 8029645
  10. 8029645
  11. 8029645
  12. 8029645
  13. 8029645
  14. 8029645
  15. 8029645
  16. 8029645
  17. 8029645
  18. 8029645
  19. 8029645
  20. 8029645
  21. 8029645
  22. 8029645
  23. 8029645
  24. 8029645
  25. 8029645
  26. 8029645
  27. 8029645
  28. 8029645
  29. 8029645
  30. 8029645
  31. 8029645
  32. 8029645
  33. 8029645
  34. 8029645
  35. 8029645
  36. 8029645
  37. 8029645
  38. 8029645
  39. 8029645
  40. 8029645
  41. 8029645
  42. 8029645
  43. 8029645
  44. 8029645
Contact Seller

$69,950

+ taxes & licensing

20,061KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8029645
  • Stock #: 1-21-316
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E23GF141680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1-21-316
  • Mileage 20,061 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK, INCLUDING SEVERAL OTHER MODEL S 75D'S LIKE THIS ONE - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on a Black Next Generation Leather interior trimmed with Piano Black decor accents and a Light Alcantara Headliner. This Model S comes equipped with the original charge cable and adapters as well as the following options:


AUTOPILOT WITH CONVENIENCE FEATURES:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App) capable

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 19 Inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels

- Center Console

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Charging adapters and cables included


This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 5.2 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 390 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.

This one owner, accidents and claims free Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified.  Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2016 Tesla Model S 7...
 20,061 KM
$69,950 + tax & lic
2021 Polestar POLEST...
 10 KM
$77,950 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y P...
 45 KM
$99,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory