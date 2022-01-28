$65,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
2016 Tesla Model S
70D AUTOPILOT, PREMIUM PKG, GREY INTERIOR!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
$65,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8162017
- Stock #: 1-22-017
- VIN: 5YJSA1E21GF140902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,190 KM
Vehicle Description
* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK, INCLUDING SEVERAL OTHER MODEL S 75D'S LIKE THIS ONE - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on the DISCONTINUED and GORGEOUS Grey Next Generation Leather interior trimmed with Figured Ashwood decor accents and a Black Alcantara Headliner. This Model S comes equipped with the original charge cable and adapters as well as the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Premium seating front seats with lumbar and memory
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting
- HEPA Air Filtration System
AUTOPILOT WITH CONVENIENCE FEATURES:
- Forward-looking camera and radar
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App) capable
- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic
- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 19 Inch Tesla Five Spoke Wheels
- Center Console
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Charging adapters and cables included
This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 5.2 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 390 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.
This one owner, locally owned Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.
Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shift Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.