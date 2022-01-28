Menu
2016 Tesla Model S

121,190 KM

70D AUTOPILOT, PREMIUM PKG, GREY INTERIOR!

Location

121,190KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8162017
  • Stock #: 1-22-017
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E21GF140902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,190 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK, INCLUDING SEVERAL OTHER MODEL S 75D'S LIKE THIS ONE - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on the DISCONTINUED and GORGEOUS Grey Next Generation Leather interior trimmed with Figured Ashwood decor accents and a Black Alcantara Headliner. This Model S comes equipped with the original charge cable and adapters as well as the following options:


PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Premium seating front seats with lumbar and memory

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- High Definition backup camera

- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting

- HEPA Air Filtration System  


AUTOPILOT WITH CONVENIENCE FEATURES:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App) capable

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 19 Inch Tesla Five Spoke Wheels

- Center Console

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Charging adapters and cables included


This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 5.2 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 390 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.

This one owner, locally owned Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified.  Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

