2016 Tesla Model S

101,121 KM

Details Features

$61,950

+ tax & licensing
$61,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2016 Tesla Model S

2016 Tesla Model S

90D MCU2!!

2016 Tesla Model S

90D MCU2!!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$61,950

+ taxes & licensing

101,121KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9610210
  • Stock #: 1-23-010
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E20GF148926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,121 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

