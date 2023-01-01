$62,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,700
+ taxes & licensing
Shift Motors
905-901-4613
2016 Tesla Model S
2016 Tesla Model S
P90D AUTOPILOT, REFRESHED FASCIA, CLEAN!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
$62,700
+ taxes & licensing
76,482KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9891065
- Stock #: 1-23-080
- VIN: 5YJSA1E47GF142672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,482 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Red Multi Coat and paired with Tan Leather Next Generation Recaro Seats, a Black Alcantara Headliner and Carbon Fibre Decor Accents, this P90D is ready for a new home. Equipped with INSANE MODE, experience what was the PINNACLE of TESLA's lineup back in 2016 with this supercar killing P90D! This vehicle is loaded with the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Leather seating with lumbar and memory
- Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin
- Black Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting
ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:
- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer
- Dolby Surround Sound
- Sirius XM Radio
- Bluetooth Audio Streaming
- TuneIn Radio
- HD Radio
- Internet Streaming
SMART AIR SUSPENSION:
- Customizable Height Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:
- Forward-looking camera and radar
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)
- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)
- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic
- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- Tesla Red Brake Callipers
- 21-inch Tesla Turbine Wheels finished in Silver
- All Glass Panoramic Sunroof
Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.
Balance of Tesla Battery warranty (8 years). Extended warranty options available.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Shift Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4