2016 Tesla Model S

76,482 KM

Details Description Features

$62,700

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

P90D AUTOPILOT, REFRESHED FASCIA, CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

76,482KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9891065
  • Stock #: 1-23-080
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E47GF142672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,482 KM

Vehicle Description

* OVER 70 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Red Multi Coat and paired with Tan Leather Next Generation Recaro Seats, a Black Alcantara Headliner and Carbon Fibre Decor Accents, this P90D is ready for a new home. Equipped with INSANE MODE, experience what was the PINNACLE of TESLA's lineup back in 2016 with this supercar killing P90D! This vehicle is loaded with the following options:



PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Leather seating with lumbar and memory
- Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin
- Black Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting


ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:
- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer
- Dolby Surround Sound
- Sirius XM Radio
- Bluetooth Audio Streaming
- TuneIn Radio
- HD Radio
- Internet Streaming


SMART AIR SUSPENSION:
- Customizable Height Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:

- Forward-looking camera and radar
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)
- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)
- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic
- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- Tesla Red Brake Callipers
- 21-inch Tesla Turbine Wheels finished in Silver
- All Glass Panoramic Sunroof


Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.

Balance of Tesla Battery warranty (8 years). Extended warranty options available.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

